Cav gets Giro d’Italia underway

Mark Cavendish in action at the 2013 Giro d’Italia, the last time the Manx Missile competed in the Grand Tour ( SWPix.com )

Mark Cavendish is to ride the prestigious Giro d’Italia for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Manx Missile will take to the startline today (Friday) for the grand depart in Budapest ahead of three stages in Hungary, before the Grand Tour descends on Italy for nearly three weeks.

Cav is one of the most successful riders in the history of the Corsa Rosa, having won no fewer than 15 stages across five different years and clinching the red jersey points classification in 2013.

Since then though, the 36-year-old - who will celebrate his next birthday during stage 14 from Santena to Torino on May 21 - has not ridden in the Giro, instead opting to focus on the Tour de France and other races.

After a frustrating few years with injury and illness, Cavendish bounced back in stunning fashion last year to win four more stages at Le Tour to draw level with the great Eddy Merckx on a record 34 wins in cycling’s biggest race.

While the Manxman’s selection for the Giro d’Italia casts a few doubts over whether he will ride this summer’s Le Tour, he will have a strong team around him as he attempts to add to his 15 career wins in the Italian race.

Joining him in the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team are Davide Ballerini, James Knox, Michael Mørkøv, Mauro Schmid, Pieter Serry, Bert Van Lerberghe and Mauri Vansevenant.

Cavendish won’t be the only local interest in the Giro either, with Onchan resident Ben Swift selected by British outfit Team INEOS aiming to go one better than his best result to date in the race having finished second on stage three in 2014.