Mark Cavendish missed out on a record-extending 36th stage victory at the Tour de France on Tuesday afternoon.
The 10th stage of this year’s Grand Tour saw the riders tackle a 187.3-kilometre route from Orléans to Saint Amand Montrond, the latter the scene of one of Cav’s most memorable wins in 2013 when crosswinds splintered the peloton before the Manx Missile sprinted to victory in a reduced field.
This time though, the expected crosswinds failed to materialise and the full field contested the sprint finish.
Cav appeared to be well positioned going into the final 3km but his Astana Qazaqstan leadout appeared to fall apart in the closing kilometres and the Manxman had to settle for 18th place.
Speaking afterwards, Cav commented: ‘We went how we wanted to go for 3km, but the Dylan Groenewegen (of Jayco AlUla] was on Michael Mørkøv's front wheel through the left corner, he lost the wheel and he wasn't going to close it.
‘I had to close it and I don't really know why the boys went, they weren't supposed to go until later. We'll have to speak about it and see what happened. It's just not like Mørkøv really. We haven't spoken about it, or analysed it.
‘You have a plan, you try and go with the plan. Things aren't going to be exactly as you want them to go. Someone has to win, a lot of people have to not win. That's bike racing, so we'll try again.’
The next sprint opportunity is possibly today (Thursday) when Le Tour heads from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, before another sprint stage on Friday from Agen to Pau.