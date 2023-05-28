Mark Cavendish sprinted to a superb victory on the final stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
The Manxman marked his last appearance at the grand tour with a scintillating surge to the line to clinch his 17th career win at La Corsa Rosa.
After being delivered expertly to the finish by his Astana Qazaqstan team-mates - as well as long-time friend and former colleague Geraint Thomas - and he duly delivered in style in Rome.
Riding on the wheel of rival Fernando Gaviria, the Manx Missile emerged from the Colombian’s slipstream and simply obliterated the other contenders, crossing the line several bike lengths clear to seal victory.
Full story in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.