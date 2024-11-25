Businesses wishing to become the sponsor of the Southern 100 Club’s Billown Course have until the end of this week to submit their interest.
The club, which helps run the annual Pre-TT Classic and Southern 100 road racing meetings, is looking for expressions of interest in excess of £10,000 per year on a minimum of a three-year contract.
Applications close on Saturday, November 30.
A spokesperson for the club added: ‘A unique opportunity has become available to become the Billown Course sponsor.
‘The sponsor represents one of the most prestigious and comprehensive sponsorship opportunities we offer, with unparalleled visibility and recognition of your brand to the public.
‘As the exclusive course sponsor for both the Southern 100 Road Races and the Pre-TT Classic Road Races, your brand will be front and centre at two of the Isle of Man’s most iconic motorsport events.
‘By becoming the course sponsor, you will gain the coveted naming rights for the legendary 4.25-mile Billown Course, the very heart of the Southern 100 and Pre-TT Classic races.
‘This exclusive partnership means that your company’s name will be synonymous with the course itself, with your brand mentioned and highlighted each time the course is referenced, whether on radio, TV, social media, or in news reports covering the events.
‘In addition to the extensive media coverage, your business will benefit from significant exposure through the Southern 100 Road Races’ digital platforms and event assets.
‘Your logo will be prominently featured on all official Billown Course branding, making sure your brand is highly visible to both local and international audiences.
‘Your advertisements will be placed on every page of our event website and the front page of our printed race programme, ensuring maximum visibility among fans, competitors, and visitors.
‘Your company will be at the heart of two of the island’s most celebrated races, gaining unrivalled exposure and aligning your name with an event that continues to grow in prestige and influence each year.
‘This partnership offers a unique and powerful platform to elevate your brand within the motorsport world and beyond.
More details on the sponsorship and what is included can be found at https://southern100.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Course-Sponsor-2.pdf
Next year’s Pre-TT Classic, which first took place in 1988, takes place at the end of May between the 23 and 25 of that month.
The Southern 100 follows in July between the 7 and 10.