Colby returned to the top of Ardern and Druggan Division Two over the weekend.
With previous leaders Castletown not in action after their game with Marown was called off because of the pitch, the Moonlighters were handed the opportunity to leapfrog the Mets into first place with victory over St George’s.
And, after a goalless first half at Glencrutchery Road, the southerners were able to secure all three points thanks to goals from Jordan Edge and Carl Hickey which sealed a 1-2 victory over the former Grand Slam winners.
Netting the consolation goal for Geordies was Ciaran McNulty.
Third-placed RYCOB suffered a setback in their quest for a top-four finish as they were held to a draw at Governor’s Athletic.
The sides traded goals in the first half, with Ben Shone netting for Govs and William Smith finding the back of the net for Youthie to ensure the score remained locked at 1-1 at half-time.
The home side were reduced to 10 men shortly after the break when Tim Tonks was shown a red card and it wasn’t long before RYCOB took advantage through a goal from Dylan Parish.
But William Mathers emerged from the bench to equalise soon after for Govs and ensure a share of the spoils with a hard-fought 2-2 draw.
There was a thrilling contest at Ballafletcher where Pulrose United edged past Douglas Royal by the odd goal in seven.
Owen Canipa led the way for the Reds with a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Barry English and Dylan Fick, Pully leading 1-2 at the break.
But Royal pushed them all the way and grabbed goals through Dom Smith, Jordan Cowin and an own goal to set up a grandstand finish.
Elsewhere in Division Two, Malew were the biggest winners of the day as they thrashed Douglas and District 0-11 at Groves Road.
Paul Whitley, Daniel Thirlwell, Craig Cowin and Nathan Berry all scored braces and were joined by strikes from Ash Egan, Keiran Douglas and Adam Pate.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.