Nine-year-old Charlie Gregg claimed a top-six finish in the 2024 SuperOne Series Karting Championship.
The competition took place across 12 rounds at six renowned tracks across the UK where the Manx youngster made his mark in the Honda Cadet 200 class for drivers aged eight to 12.
Charlie embarked on his first full season in the class thanks to the support of his family and loyal sponsors.
The initial idea was to compete as a privateer out of the back of the family van but an opportunity soon arose to have some awning space in a team tent at TWRacing.
Rounds one and two at Glan Y Gors in Wales saw Charlie’s potential quickly catch the attention of team owner Tommy Weyer and, encouraged by the team, the youngster produced some solid performances, finishing eighth on Saturday and sixth on Sunday.
Impressed by his driving skills, TWRacing invited Charlie to race for the team, with one of his sponsors stepping in to cover the team fee.
At Rowrah in Cumbria for rounds three and four, Gregg achieved a strong fourth place in qualifying and consistent top-six times in the heats.
Despite a front fairing penalty that dropped him to 12th on Saturday, he bounced back with a sixth-place finish on the Sunday.
The Isle of Man karter missed the fifth and sixth rounds at the Clay Pigeon Raceway in Dorset as he was on a family holiday in Florida, but he returned reinvigorated for rounds seven and eight at Fulbeck in Lincolnshire.
Thriving in the TWRacing environment, he delivered his best results so far with back-to-back fifth place finishes.
At Whilton Mill in Northamptonshire for the next two rounds, Charlie's grandparents travelled from the island to watch him race.
Eager to impress in front of them, he battled hard, improving throughout the heats and finishing sixth on Saturday before securing a brilliant fourth place in Sunday’s final.
The championship finale at Shennington in Oxfordshire was a nail-biting affair as Charlie entered the weekend only 10 points shy of the fifth place driver in the standings.
The youngster qualified in fourth place and finished third in Saturday’s final, setting the stage for a close contest the following day.
During Sunday’s heat, drama unfolded as another driver collided with Charlie, flipping his kart upside down which was captured on the livestream.
To his great credit though, after being checked out by the medical team, the youngster insisted on carrying on with the event.
After a quick rebuild of the kart – with help from a few parents of fellow racers as well as TWRacing - he returned to the track to finish a creditable seventh in heat two and 11th in the final.
Overall, Charlie narrowly missed out on fifth place in the championship by only 12 points, but his performance throughout the season was a testament to his talent and determination.
On home soil, Charlie also finished second in Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s Summer Championship.
THANKS
Charlie would like to thank his sponsors: Q&S Motors, Gregg Memorials, the Blast Shop, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, family and friends, and Venom Race Engines who provided and serviced a reliable engine.
Charlie will once again be competing in the SuperOne Series Karting Championship during 2025 - follow his progress on his ‘CG Racing’ Facebook page.
SPONSORSHIP
Sponsorship opportunities remain available for those eager to support him on his journey through the motorsport ranks both on and off the island, including having company logos on his kart or clothing.
For more information and to sponsor Charlie, contact his dad Steve on [email protected] or [email protected]