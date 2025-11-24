Juan Knight is the first rider in his 50s to win the Isle of Man Centre Auto-Cycle Union solo trials championship, his 12th in total.
He secured his first in 1992 as a 17-year-old, but rarely has he been so dominant as this season, chalking up five wins from the five rounds he’s contested.
Ironically, the only one he missed was his father Paul Knight’s memorial event last February, which Nigel Crellin won. The latter only contested two of the six rounds.
The 48th annual Ramsey MCC Steve Beattie trial consisted of 32 sections, spread across Sky Hill and Brookdale plantations, Hibernia and Snubby’s Glen, ending below Rest and Be Thankful on the coast road.
Knight had a double clean on the opening section - young Stan Cubbon the only rider other than him to register a clean on either lap.
Section six, the second at Brookdale, observed by Andrew Sidebottom, proved tough - Knight’s brace of twos the best recorded. Owen Chestnut did well to do it for a single dab on the second visit.
The last section of the day at Snubby’s was nigh-on impossible to ride non-stop, as per the regulations, so a little bit of leniency was required. Amazingly it was rising talent Liam Barker on his 125cc Beta who was the only rider not to fail it. His brace of threes was matched by Knight’s five and a one.
Having only turned 16 mid-season, Barker showed his potential by edging Madigan out of second place on the day by a superior tally of cleans, while it was fellow teenager Jack Christian who secured the club championship with fourth place.
Tom Knight completed a family double by winning the clubman class, but the non-expert honours overall went to Nigel Sharp from Summer Peters.
RESULTS
Expert: 1, Juan Knight 15 marks lost; 2, Liam Barker 41 (18 cleans); 3, Chris Madigan 41 (17 cleans); 4, Jack Christian 60; 5, Owen Chestnut 67; 6, Stanley Cubbon 88. Clubman: 1, Tom Knight 12; 2, Nigel Sharp 13; 3, Summer Peters 26; 4, Aleyn Taggart 30; 5, Robin Arnold 31; 6, William Caine 57; 7, Mark Barker 61; 8, Steve Franklin 68; 9, Baz Furber 72; 10, Gary Flowers 75; 11, Ashley Kelly 79; 12, Gaz Temple 84; 13, Michael Teare 94; 14, Paul Goldie 112; 15, Callum Crowe 121; 16, Dale Brew 140. Sportsman: John Kneale 73.
Centre ACU IoM solo trials championship - final positions - Expert: 1, J. Knight 100 points; 2, C. Madigan 92 gross (best five rounds) 79; 3, Aaron Molyneux 60; 4, J. Christian 53; 5, L. Barker 49; 6, O. Chestnut 44; 7, Nigel Crellin 37; 8, S. Cubbon 36; 9, Corey Peters 19; 10, T. Knight 17; 11, Kaytlyn Adshead 17; 12, Ryan Kneen 16; 13, Steve Colley 15; 14, Craig Norrey 11; 15, Danny Grady nine. Clubman (top 10): 1, N. Sharp 94; 2, S. Peters 83 gross (best five) 72; 3, T. Knight 53; 4, Aaron Smith 51; 5, S. Franklin 45; 5, Craig McGee 3737; 6, W. Caine 35; 7, A. Taggart 34; 8, R. Arnold 28; 9, M. Barker 28; 10, M. Teare 28. Sportsman (top six): 1, Stuart. Harvey 41; 2, G. Flowers 33; 3, Mark Kemp 28; 4, Mike Stevens 25; 5, James Richmond 21; 6, J. Kneale 20.
