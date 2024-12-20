The usual festive rugby games are taking place later this week mostly on Boxing Day.
Castletown kick-off proceedings at midday at Poulsom Park with their Chris Scott Memorial game.
Chris was an all-round club legend and members look forward to the annual get together to relax and share memories of Chris. Anyone wanting a run out is welcome to turn up with their boots.
A little further down the road in Port Erin, Southern Nomads is holding its annual festive thrash.
Proceedings get underway with a touch rugby game at 1pm that is open to women and children from under-12s age group upwards.
At 1.30pm though things get a bit more serious and the men take the field in a full-contact affair which is open to all senior players with the proviso that players aged 17 must have full Cheshire RFU approval in place before they play.
Also at 12.30pm Douglas host King William’s College at Port-e-Chee, before finally, Vagas bring down the curtain on Boxing Day with the annual Paul Clelland Memorial match against the Young Farmers.
Kick off at Ballafletcher is as yet unconfirmed but is likely to be around 2pm, with some charitable fund raising in the clubhouse afterwards.
On Saturday, January 28 who else but Jim Nicholson rounds off the festive fixtures with his Front Row Challenge at Ramsey’s Mooragh Park.
Kick off is at 2pm and there’ll be some fundraising afterwards. The money will be pooled with the Vagas’ Boxing Day cash and go to Walton Home from Home and Hospice in memory of John Swindlehurst. The former Vagabond sadly left us on December 6 and will be remembered by many but missed by all.
Fixtures:
Boxing Day
Chris Scott Memorial match @ Poulsom Park Castletown ko 12pm
Southern Nomads Over-30s v Southern Nomads Under-30s @ Ballakilley Park ko 1.30pm
Douglas v King Williams College @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Vagabonds v Young Farmers @ Ballafletcher ko 2pm
Saturday, December 28
Jim Nicholson’s Front Row All Stars v Vagabonds Ladies @ Mooragh Park ko 2pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN