Vagas women head to Macclesfield to open up their 2026 account, with the two sides having never met before.
They sit third and fourth respectively in the Women’s NC2 North (South) table and have very very similar playing records.
This all suggests a close game but as ever it will depend on the strength of the Vagas’ travelling squad.
It looks increasingly likely that Winnington Park and Sale FC will take the tow top slots in this league. Both have been to Vagabonds and claimed maximum points which means that it will be difficult for Vagas to rein them in. Nevertheless, a win this week would be a great start.
There’s no question Vagas have the talent in the squad.
Freya Crowe has scored in every game so far. Leona McGovern has been outstanding in the centres and with Maylyn Compbell’s power in the pack, they really do pack a punch.
If skipper Sammie Macdonald can get a full-strength team away, they’ve an excellent chance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.