The first round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Strand Vets-sponsored winter series pro sporting league was held at Meary Veg, Santon last Sunday.
A field of 22 competitors took part in cold, damp conditions who also had the added incentive of the Victor Annand High Gun Cup up for grabs.
The leader after the first layout was junior Joe Fargher with 24 points, while in second place on 22 was Michael Cross, with Stan Cross and Brian Faragher joint third on 19.
The leading B class shooters at this stage were junior Zac Bellhouse, John Moore and George Davies all on 16, with the leading C class shooter being Jennie Robertson on 14.
The second layout proved to be more difficult, with the following results. In C class it was an all-women's rostrum with Irene Stockil taking third place with 22 points, while in second place on 23 was Sue Doyle with Jennie Robertson top with 24 points.
John Moore was third in B class on 30, with junior Zac Bellhouse taking second place on 32 but winning B class with 33 was George Davies.
Stan Cross was third in A class on 36, with junior Joe Faragher taking second place on 43 but top of the class was summer overall league champion was Michael Cross with an excellent score on 46. He also claimed the Victor Annand High Gun Cup.
Results: A Class 1, M. Cross 22, 24=46; 2, J. Faragher 24,19=43; 3, S. Cross 19, 17=36. B Class 1, G. Davies 16, 17=33; 2, Z. Bellhouse 16, 16=32; 3, J. Moore 16, 14=30. C Class 1, J. Robertson 14, 10=24; 2, S. Doyle 13, 10=23; 3, I. Stockil 12, 10=22.
This Sunday is the first round of the Cu-Plas Callow Winter series DTL.
