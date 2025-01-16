Marty Kneen was in a league of his own when it came to sporting at Ayre Clay Target Club on Sunday.
Despite windy conditions, which made for a tricky 50-target layout, the northern marksman finished three shots clear of his leading compatriots to emerge victorious in the third round of the club’s winter league at Blue Point.
Sponsored by Jason Bulliment Construction, Kneen hit a score of 46 with Alan Kinrade and B class victor Daniel Collister his closest rivals in a competition which attracted a field of 28 participants.
Nigel Moffatt rounded off the top three, with Jamie Hancox and Arthur Hayes completing the leaderboard in B class.
There was a two-way tie for top spot in C class between Ted Kermeen and David Clegg with David Walton - enjoying a new year outing - close behind.
Results: Class A 1, Marty Kneen 46; 2, Alan Kinrade 43; 3, Nigel Moffatt 40. Class B 1, Daniel Collister 43; 2, Jamie Hancox 39; 3, Arthur Hayes 36. Class C 1=), David Clegg and Ted Kermeen 36; 2, David Walton 34.
Ayre Clay Target Club moves onto the third round of the Down the Line Winter League this Sunday (January 19) from 10am.
The following week sees the third round of the Manx Vehicle Glass sponsored sport trap league.
Next month’s action gets underway on Sunday, February 2 with the fourth round of the Field and Range sponsored down the line league, then seven days later it’s the fourth round of the Jason Bulliment Joinery-sponsored English sporting league.
The following week – on February 16 – is the fourth round of the Paul’s Gunstocks-sponsored English skeet league, before the month ends with the fourth round of the Manx Vehicle Glass sport trap league which also features the Top Spec Trophy.
JAMES DAVIS