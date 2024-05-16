The third round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Suntera Global Sporting League was held at Meary Veg, Santon on Sunday.
A field of 22 took part in near-ideal conditions. The leader after the first stand, which proved to be the hardest, was B class shooter Will Rand hitting eight of the 10 targets.
In joint second place were A class shooter Ben Stembridge, Michael Cross and Rob Corlett all with seven points. Rand remained in the lead after stand two with 18 points closely followed by Cross on 15, while Stembridge was third on 13.
It was status quo after the third stand with Rand on 23, Cross on 22 and Stembridge on 19. The running order remained the same after the fourth stand, with Rand on 30 ahead of Cross on 29 and Stembridge one closer in third place on 27.
Rob Corlett was one behind in fourth place on 26, closely followed by juniors Joe Faragher, Zac Bellhouse and veteran Paul Mihailovits in joint fifth on 25.
Rand and Cross both scored six on stand five to be first and second but there was a tie for third place between Stembridge and junior Faragher on 33.
After the sixth and final stand, in C class there was a tie for third place between Mark Hepworth and Dave Morgan on 31 points, while in second was Jon Williams on 32 but taking C class with 34 was junior Zac Bellhouse.
George Davies was third in B class on 38 points, with Joe Faragher second on 40 but winning B class with 42 was Will Rand.
Corlett was third in A class on 39, with Michael Cross in second on 40 but taking the class win with 41 points and hitting all eight targets on the last stand was Ben Stembridge.
The highgun went to B class shooter Will Rand who led from start to finish with 42 points. Results: A class 1, B. Stembridge 7, 6, 6, 8, 6, 8=41; 2, M. Cross 7, 8, 7, 7, 6, 5=40; 3, R. Corlett 7, 5, 6, 8, 6, 7=39. B class 1, W. Rand 8, 8, 7, 7, 6, 6=42; 2, J. Faragher 4, 6, 7, 8, 8, 7=40; 3, G. Davies 5, 6, 5, 8, 7, 7=38. C class 1, Z. Bellhouse 5, 6, 6, 8, 2, 7=34; 2, J. Williams 3, 6, 7, 5, 4, 7=32; 3=, D. Morgan 5, 4, 5, 8, 2, 7 and M. Hepworth 3, 3, 6, 7, 4, 8=31. The club would like to thank Will and Brian for setting the course and to Sheila for manning the kitchen.
This Sunday is the third round of the Tower Insurance DTL in the morning and the third rounds of the Manx Petroleum Olympic skeet and Sadler Agricultural Supplies ABT leagues in the afternoon.
Duty officers this week are B. Kelly and B. Faragher.
PETER KELLY