The fourth and final round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Cu Plas Callow-sponsored Winter Series DTL League was held at Meary Veg, Santon last weekend.
The round attracted a field of 15 competitors who took part in dull and windy but dry conditions.
The leader after the first round was Mark Riley with a 24/71 round, while in second place with 23/68 was Liam Kirkpatrick.
Callum Craine was in third place on 23/64, so these just so happened to be the three class leaders in B, A,C order.
With the weather forecast to turn wet, it was shot straight through with no break. Riley repeated his first-round score of 24/71 to take the high gun.
Results: A Class 1, L. Kirkpatrick 23/68, 23/69=46/137; 2, M. Walker 22/63, 21/62=43/125; 3, P. Kelly 22/62, 21/56=43/118. B Class 1, M. Riley 24/71, 24/71=48/142; 2, S. Craine 22/63, 22/64=44/127. C Class 1, C. Craine 23/64, 23/67=46/131; 2, G. Davies 19/55, 23/65=42/120; 3, W. McCleod 20/56, 21/56=41/112.
The final league positions are as follows: A Class 1, P. Ward; 2, M. Walker; 3, T. Kermeen. B Class 1, S. Craine; 2, B. Faragher; 3, M. Riley. C Class 1, C. Craine; 2, G. Davies; 3, L. McCleod.
This Sunday is the fourth and final round of the Strand Vets-sponsored Winter Series Pro Sporting League.
Duty officers this weekend are P. Kelly and R. Sammer.
The following Sunday sees the fourth round of the English sleet league which gets underway at 10am, then seven days later it’s the Winter Club All-Round Championship with the same start time.
The final shoot of the month – on February 23 – is yet to be confirmed. More information on https://iomclays.com/
PETER KELLY