Where there’s a will, there’s a way and, as far as down the line shooting is concerned, where there is a Wade, there is a Walker.
That was no different as three of the discipline’s leading protagonists once more challenged for honours in the final round of the winter DTL League at Ayre Clay Target Club’s Blue Point range last Sunday.
Ultimately the young pup of the field, 21-year-old Arran Wade, won the day, edging ahead of his dad Alan for top spot, with Mike Walker completing the top three in A class.
But a big shout-out goes to Callum Craine who notched the third highest score of the day overall to romp to victory in B class from Alan Kinrade and Marty Kneen, enjoying a rare DTL outing.
Liam Kirkpatrick led home the field in C class from another shooter having a rare DTL foray in Ted Davis, while Kevin Airey was third.
A sincere thank you goes to Field and Range for sponsoring the competition which attracted a field of 20 participants.
Results: Class A 1, Arran Wade 48/138; 2, Alan Wade 47/137; 3, Mike Walker 41/119. Class B 1, Callum Craine 47/133; 2, Alan Kinrade 42/121; 3, Marty Kneen 39/111. Class C 1, Liam Kirkpatrick 41/121; 2, Ted Davis 37/104; 3, Kevin Airey 36/102.
This Sunday (February 9) ACTC will host the final round of its Sporting winter league. Sign in closes at 10am.
The following week – on February 16 – is the fourth round of the Paul’s Gunstocks-sponsored English skeet league, before the month ends with the fourth round of the Manx Vehicle Glass sport trap league which also features the Top Spec Trophy.
JAMES DAVIS