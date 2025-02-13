It was mighty tight at the top as Ayre Clay Target Club hosted the final round of its Sporting Winter League on Sunday.
Sponsored by Bulliment Construction and always eagerly contested, 25 shooters took on a technical layout in breezy conditions at the Blue Point range in the north of the island.
Ultimately, it produced a three-way tie as B class marksman Tony Tongue matched the efforts of a gaggle of Alans – namely Kinrade and Wade - to share the honours.
On a morning when the B class shooters generally fared better, Mark Corrin and Jamie Hancox had the next best scores of the day, with Bob Corlett and Daniel Collister completing the top six.
It was also a close-run thing in C class where Kevin Airey and David Clegg could not be separated, one shot clear of joint runners-up Peter Chadney and Ted Davis.
Results: Class A 1=, Alan Kinrade and Alan Wade 42; 2, Bob Corlett 35. Class B 1, Tony Tongue 42; 2, Mark Corrin 38; 3, Jamie Hancox 37. Class C 1=, David Clegg and Kevin Airey 33; 2, Peter Chadney and Ted Davis 32.
The winter league results for both Sporting and DTL are now on the ACTC website.
This Sunday (February 16), it’s the final round of the English Skeet winter league at Blue Point. Sponsored by Paul’s Gun Stocks, entries close at 10am.
After that, the following week (February 23) sees the fourth round of the sport trap league take place, sponsored by Manx Vehicle Glass. This round will also have the Top Spec Trophy up for grabs.
JAMES DAVIS