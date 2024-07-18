Lawn Bowls Club Isle of Man held its annual President’s Cup competition at Onchan Park last Saturday, which coincided with the annual Party in the Park.
Although the weather was not always kind to the bowlers, it did not dampen the spirits of the large amount of competitors supporting the event.
Each year the club president has the choice of which format to choose for the competition and, in his first year as president, Gary Lenton chose Australian 2-4-2 format with the added twist of 3, 2, 1 scoring.
A total of 12 pairs randomly selected took to the green, including two of the club’s junior bowlers who paired with the adults to play the format in which the lead plays two bowls, the skip four bowls, then the lead a further two bowls with skip and leads changing again for next end.
A total of four ends are played each round, with three bowls closest to jack scoring points - regardless of which pair they belong to - giving a total of 24 points up for grabs each round.
As teams went into the final round after the welcome refreshment break, the president announced top three teams and, with some excellent displays of bowls being played, it still remained possible for majority of teams to win the competition.
Despite the last round played during the rain, the standard of bowls remained high and by the final end it was Dee Lewis and junior bowler John Long that had tied for second place with the team of Win Kewley and Pam Makin.
But the winners were the husband and wife pairing of Clive and Bernice McGreal.
The club committee would like to thank all bowlers participating in the competition and those who contributed to the excellent buffet.
Thanks also go to Rob Callister MHK who took time to pop into the lawn bowls green and tour the new clubhouse.
This Saturday sees a return to a round robin format from 1.30pm.
Next Monday sees the 12th round of fixtures in the Premier Singles League and the matches are as follows: Gordon Drinkwater v Pam Makin Eric Maddocks v Glynis Drinkwater Dee Lewis v John Houseman Andy Dixon v John Kewley Mark McGreal v Phil Smith Joanne Kelly v Win Kewley Les Crellin v Libby Andrade Clive McGreal v Caroline Corlett John Piekalns has a bye. Wednesday’s fixtures in the Premier Pairs League are: Nicola Whiting Anne Bannan v Gordon and Glynis Drinkwater Win Kewley and Pam Makin v John Houseman and Caroline Corlett David Quirk and Dee Lewis v Bernice and Michael McGreal Clive McGreal and Kevin Quirk v Phil Addy and Phil Connolly Mike Moyer and David Slack v John Kewley and Trevor Quayle
WIN KEWLEY