Before the third round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Cu-Plas Callow Winter series DTL league last Sunday, a shotgun salute was held for Davey Clague a long-time member of the club who passed away the previous Monday with his family by his side.
Chairman Peter Kelly said a few words in the clubhouse before members, friends and relatives braved the weather to give him a shot gun salute as a tribute and send off to him from the club he helped build.
COMPETITION
The results of the third round of the Cu-Plas Callow DTL league were as follows.
The A class honours went the way of Mike Walker ahead of runner-up Peter Kelly, with Phil Ward completing the podium in third place.
Junior shooter Zac Bellhouse was the leading marksman in B class, taking the win ahead of Mark Riley and Steven Craine in second and third respectively.
The leader competitor in C class was Callum Craine who took the honours in front of leading female shooter Lyn MacLeod, while third place went to Winky MacLeod.
Results: A Class 1, M. Walker 21/61, 24/70=45/131; 2, P. Kelly 23/67, 20/58=43/125; 3, P. Ward 21/59, 22/64=43/123.
B Class 1, Z. Bellhouse 21/59, 25/71=46/130; 2, M. Riley 20/57, 25/71=45/128; 3, S. Craine 20/60, 22/65=42/125. C Class 1, C. Craine 21/58, 24/70=45/128; 2, L. MacLeod 23/67, 21/57=44/124; 3, W. MacLeod 20/58, 20/58=40/116.
This Sunday is the third round of the Strand Vets-sponsored Pro Sporting Winter Series League. Memberships are now due for payment and the duty officers this week are S. Craine and J. Corkill.
PETER KELLY