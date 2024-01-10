Southern MCC’s Conway Shield trial, round one of the 2024 Isle of Man Centre ACU solo trials championship, will be taking place earlier than ever before this Sunday, January 14.
The event will start at Union Mills Football Club car park at 9-10 am and take in groups around East Baldwin and Abbeylands. There will be the usual three solo routes and a separate sidecar event on the day, which will also have three routes.
As usual, any help with observing will be greatly appreciated, phone Chris on 435092 if you can assist.
Peveril MCC has a motocross practice pencilled in for the same day at Knock Froy. IoM Youth Trials Club has a practice session at Dhoon Quarry on Sunday, January 21. Vintage MCC’s 2024 season will also get underway on the afternoon of the same day at Old Stoney Mountain, East Foxdale.
A slight change to the categories will mean that air-cooled monoshock machines will be eligible to compete in the Vintage A and B championships next year. Turkeylands MX has a practice day at Balthane the same day.
IoM Youth Trials Club has another practice session at Dhoon Quarry on Saturday, January 27.
Ramsey MCC is holding a practice session at West Kimmeragh, Bride (motocross/enduro) on Sunday, January 28 (actual course to be confirmed), in addition to which will be the first of the Little Kippers starters events on the new youth track at the same venue.
This is a great opportunity to get kids on bikes at an extremely cheap admission fee of only £10 each.
SOCIAL CALENDAR
Peveril MCC’s prize presentation evening is taking place at the Palace Hotel on Friday, January 26.
The date for the next Isle of Man Centre Auto-Cycle Union board meeting has been pushed back one week to Tuesday, January 23 - 7.30pm at Knock Froy, Santon. ACU chairman Tim Lightfoot will be logging into the meeting online via Zoom, but general secretary Matthew Wear will be in attendance.