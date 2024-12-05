Peel Angling Club’s annual Whittaker Trading Open attracted a good entry of 36 last weekend.
Although the weather was kind to them, the fishing was unfortunately very poor. The rain stopped before the competition began, but the calm offshore breeze did nothing for the venue.
With weed causing the beach to be unfishable, anglers all had to squeeze onto the promenade.
Thankfully though, there were five anglers to share the £790 pot, with the winner taking home a nice £359.
Mikey Cooper was third two years ago and, although he’s more at home fishing with lures these days, he adapted well to bottom fishing with bait and with an hour to go he caught the best fish of the night, a three-quarter pound flounder to give him the top prize.
Second spot went to three-time winner, Ramsey AC’s Don Jenner, also with a flounder just under the 10oz mark, earning him a nice £170.
Surprisingly, there were not many rockling caught but for the three who found them they turned out to be very valuable little fish.
Peel AC member Andy Bertie had the best of them at just over the 3oz mark, giving him a total of £136, including the heaviest other fish pool.
Fellow club angler and last year’s winner John Griffiths had a 2oz one worth £75, with the final prize going to Douglas angler Richie Fisher with a slightly smaller fish giving him £50.
Many thanks once again go out to loyal sponsor Whittaker Trading who make this popular event possible.
On Sunday it was back to club competition and the fifth leg of the Lawrence Gell Winter Cup on Peel beach. The weed had disappeared for the most part and, with the stiff breeze coming from the southwest, anglers were hopeful that a few more fish would show.
They did but not for the first time this year it was small whiting that made up large parts of the cards.
Garry Reid fared a little better, catching a 39cm bass on his second cast before adding five rockling and three whiting to take a comfortable win.
John Crebbin was next with a 29cm flounder and two whiting, just edging out Fred Crowe with his 28cm flounder and two whiting.
Jon Wade took fourth with eight whiting, while previous leader Ken Bragg hung on to gain valuable points with a rockling and four whiting.
Results: 1, Garry Reid 67 points; 2, John Crebbin 28pts 11.5oz flounder; 3, Fred Crowe 28pts 9.5oz flounder; 4, Jon Wade 10pts; 5, Ken Bragg 7pts.
Latest positions: 1, Garry Reid 34 points; 2, Ken Bragg 30; 3, Jon Wade 29; 4, Derek Sharpe 25; 5, Fred Crowe 21.
There is no competition this week as eight of the club members are – weather permitting -due to fish the prestigious NWASAC two-day open on the River Mersey where they will once again be fishing for whiting, the only difference is that the Mersey whiting are proper ones!