To mark 10 years since the tragic loss of much-missed Manx Fell Runners member Kate Burge it will be renamed the ‘Creg Race for Kate’. There will also be a short course option that will be a counter for the junior league. MFR intend to donate the proceeds from this event to Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team in memory of Kate and also the legendary Joss Naylor of Wasdale, former winner of the Manx Mountain Marathon, who sadly recently passed away. Full race information including route details and pre entry are available on the MFR Facebook page and at manxfellrunners.org.