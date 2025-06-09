Dean Harrison has praised TT organisers for the way they’ve handled the weather disruption that blighted this year’s festival.
Frustrating delays peppered the fortnight, forcing organisers to ultimately shorten four races and cancel completely the Blue Riband Senior race on Saturday because of high winds.
Speaking on Sunday, the now island resident said in an interview for helmet manufacturer Shoei’s social media channels: ‘Obviously as a rider you want to race so we’re disappointed, but I do back Gary [Thompson]’s decision 100%. I think it was the right decision - there was so many complaints from the riders saying how difficult the conditions were.
‘The TT course is a dangerous place when the conditions are perfect, so when the wind is bad or there are damp patches, things like that, it just adds to that.’
‘I think, with the weather we’ve had this week, the schedule they’ve put together was unbelievable.
‘Aside from the Senior, to say the solos only missed one lap of a Supersport race and one lap of a Superstock race, I think the organisers have done such a good job getting in what we did given the weather that we had.
‘Yes we have missed one race at the end of the week, but that’s out of their control.
‘The weather had their arms up their backs.’
Despite the conditions, it was a successful weekend for Harrison winning two Superstock TTs to take his career tally to five.
This included securing the factory Honda Racing team’s first victory in a decade on Tuesday evening.
Speaking about the his first success in the event since 2019, the 36-year-old Yorkshireman said: ‘Honestly I can’t describe the feeling - winning one TT is unbelievable, but to win two in a week is the cherry on top of the cake for me.
‘Some people say it’s been a long time coming, but finishing second is an achievement in itself, as is finishing third - it’s unbelievable just to get a podium here.
‘To get the first win here on Tuesday lifted some of the pressure off me and made the second race much more enjoyable.
‘On the second lap of the first Superstock race we set the fastest ever Metzeler lap around the island. Then we won the race, eking out the lead at every time sector proving we had the pace when we needed it.’
Harrison relocated to Laxey with his partner Vicky and young children last April, making the move from Bradford.
The latter is an agency of the Department for Enterprise and was set-up to encourage people to move to the island.
At the time he quipped he was hoping the move would improve his performance at the TT as he was looking forward to sleeping in his own bed each night instead of having to stay in a motorhome in the paddock for two weeks.