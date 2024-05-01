After a successful 2023, which saw a series victory over Austria and a win in the Continental Cup in Romania, the squad have been training hard over the winter in preparation for the first internationals of the summer. Alanya Thorpe captains the side for the three-game series, with Sam Hassall set to make her debut for the island. Squad: Lucy Barnett, Kim Carney, Clare Crowe, Sam Hassall, Caitlin Henery, Jo Hicks, Andreas Littlejohns, Finn Martin, Dani Murphy, Rachel Overman, Catherine Perry, Alanya Thorpe (c) and Bekkie Webster.