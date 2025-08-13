Castletown claimed Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Under-15s League title on Tuesday evening this week.
The southern club remained unbeaten throughout the entire season to complete a junior double success, having also lifted the Under-13 League title the previous evening – see report elsewhere in this edition.
Town ended their campaign with a match against their B team at King William’s College on Tuesday.
The B side won the toss and elected to field, with the A team reaching a total of 147 for the lost of four wickets in their 16-over innings.
In reply, the second string battled well but were restricted to 120 for nine to ensure the first team won by 27 runs.
The result means the A team clinched the title two points ahead of nearest rivals Cronkbourne.
Overall, Zack Heunis (274) and Samson Curtis (218) were the main run scorers, while Matthew Cope and Lola Hornby-Wheeler led the wicket takers with 12 each.
