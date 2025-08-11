Peel and St John’s Cricket Club were crowned Tinker Cup winners at the weekend.
The final took place at King William’s College on Sunday when Castletown took on PSJ, the latter winning the toss and electing to field first.
Dylan Howard top scored for Castletown on 44, with Brendan Bennett, Jacques de Beer, Akkie Van Den Berg and Kieran Cawte picking up two wickets apiece.
Overall, Castletown reached a total of 146 all out in 38.5 overs.
In response, Eddie Beard batted through the innings for 65 not out and Phil Littlejohns 29 not out saw Peel to the finish for the loss of two wickets in 25 overs.
Thanks go to umpires Phil Knights and Malcolm Macdonald.
Also taking place on Sunday was the final in the Blincoe Cup which proved to be a real nail-biter between Crosby seconds and their Peel and St John’s counterparts.
Batting first, Crosby posted 150-4 with Sam Ford 38 and Giles Scott and Sam Burrows 30 not out at the end. Billy Gilbert the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-10.
In response, Peel and St John’s seconds scored 157-4 with Will Bayley 67, Tim Evans 31 and Dane Limosnero 30 not out to ensure it was evenly poised at the halfway mark.
In their second innings, Peel posted a very challenging 171-4, Tim Evans scoring 64 and Will Bayley finishing with 39.
Crosby continued to stay in the chase in their second innings, with Sam Burrows 27, Giles Scott 38 and Sam Ford 39.
They came into the final over requiring 16 to win. A wicket, two fours, some scampered runs and a run out on the penultimate ball saw Adi Malikireddy come to the crease needing two to win.
With a calm head and a powerful hit through the onside, the Crosby side snatched victory by a single run.
A really entertaining game of cricket, with both teams and every player playing their part in a game played in excellent spirit.
