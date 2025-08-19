Peel and St John’s won cricket’s women’s league for the fourth season in a row on Monday evening.
The Saints’ first XI faced second-placed Crosby in the final fixture of the campaign at the Marown Memorial Playing Fields earlier this week.
The league leaders won the game by 70 runs to wrap up the title and finish the 14-game season with 11 wins and one loss.
That came in a last-ball nail-biter against Cronkbourne.
The westerners’ Kira Buchan was the league’s leading run scorer with 319, while she also finished the campaign with 14 wickets.
An Isle of Man Cricket spokesperson added: ‘It was another enjoyable and competitive softball league with lots of new players joining women’s teams and playing cricket for the first time over the season.’
- The men’s T20 weekend league comes to a conclusion this Saturday. Cronkbourne lead by two points going into their final game with Crosby.
Second-place PSJ face Finch Hill in the day’s other match.
