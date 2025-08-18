Peel and St John’s second XI secured the Midweek (Forrester) Division One cricket title last week, earning promotion to the Premier Division.
The league was closely contested this season with Ramsey and Crosby pushing Peel until the final stages.
Leading contributions came from Tim Evans who amassed 508 runs and Juan Bellando with 369, while Billy Gilbert topped the bowling charts with 21 wickets.
Union Mills claimed the Division Two crown on Wednesday evening last week after finishing level on 18 points with Castletown seconds.
This league proved even closer than Division One, with promotion being secured by virtue of a better nett run rate.
Ryan Healy (295 runs), Johnny Myers (286) and Ian Young (198) were the mainstays with the bat, supported by Steven Leach (14 wickets) and Graeme Healy (13).
Both Peel and St John’s seconds and Union Mills now move up a division, rounding off successful campaigns for each team.
