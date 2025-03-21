One of the island’s former cricket clubs hopes to return to the crease this summer.
Fencibles is reforming nearly 20 years after its last match.
The club, which was previously made up of teachers from King William’s College, is this time bringing together the school’s current senior pupils and KWC alumni.
A spokesperson for the club added: ‘There are a multitude of excellent clubs in the island, but the formats seem to be getting ever shorter and all are white ball.
‘The aim is to give players the opportunity to play something not available through the island’s clubs - red ball, longer-format cricket.’
The reformed side is independent of the school, and all those keen to play, support, or sponsor the side should get in touch with Mark Moss and Russell Turner by emailing [email protected].
The new side plan to start with a couple of friendlies before heading on tour in June.