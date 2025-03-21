The Isle of Man’s shooting talent was on display at the year’s British Open Airgun Championships recently.
Two of the island’s up and coming stars—Joshua and Kathryn Holden—competed fiercely against some of the top young air pistol shooters from across the UK.
Joshua’s performance in the junior men’s air pistol event was impressive. Going into the final in sixth place, the pressure was on and the elimination format of the final leaves little room for error.
But Joshua maintained his composure throughout and, although he made one mistake, he reacted calmly to ensure no momentum shifted to those in pursuit. He finished with a score of 208.1, clinching a hard-earned bronze medal.
Joshue also competed in the Air Pistol University Championship, representing Lancaster University. He finished fourth with a combined score of 1,078 across two rounds, narrowly missing out on a podium position.
Kathryn also impressed at the championship, solidifying her place as a rising talent. She entered the final of the junior women’s competition off the back of a strong qualification round in which she finished second with a solid score of 544.
Then came the elimination rounds. Kathryn had a difficult start and immediately found herself having to fight to avoid elimination, but she handled the pressure brilliantly and battled through multiple rounds before finishing just outside the podium places in fourth.
On top of that, she also secured seventh place overall in the women’s Air Pistol British (Confined) Championship, competing alongside both senior and junior athletes.
Nerve and precision
Air pistol shooting isn’t just about having steady hands—it’s about mind control. Every shot must be precise and every movement measured - it’s a mental game as much as it is physical.
The ISSF elimination format keeps the intensity high, with athletes under the watchful eye of both officials and the audience. It’s not just about the scoreboard - each athlete’s every move is public, with the crowd reacting to every single shot.
The atmosphere is electric: live rankings update constantly, creating a tension that’s almost palpable. One mistake and you’re out.
That’s the beauty of the sport—it’s all about the mental game, and Joshua and Kathryn showed exactly why they’re two of the rising stars coming out of the Isle of Man.
The island has long been known for its shooting prowess. If you look at the Commonwealth Games, you’ll see that shooters from the island have earned half of the Isle of Man’s all-time medals.
But it’s not just about the past: the Holdens’ performances are the latest proof that the future of Manx shooting is in very good hands.
These two are helping to inspire the next generation of shooters. They’re proving that with a lot of hard work, and even more determination, athletes from the Isle of Man can rise to the top of their sport. And it’s not just about raw talent: it’s about the right environment too.
- For anyone interested in getting into airgun shooting, the Isle of Man has some fantastic facilities and a network of experienced coaches and officials who are eager to help newcomers find their footing in the sport.
If you’re ready to test your focus, precision and mental resilience - air pistol shooting is a sport worth exploring.
For more information, visit the ‘Isle of Man Airgun Association’ page on Facebook.