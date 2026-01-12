Isle of Man Cricket Association will once again be running the Future Red Caps Programme at the new Indoor Cricket Centre in Tromode, getting underway this weekend.
These sessions are for under-11, u13, u15 and u17 players. The programme offers group coaching skill development sessions focusing on the development of technical and tactical aspects of batting, bowling and fielding.
The first block of coaching sessions start this Saturday, January 17 and last for five weeks until Saturday, February 14.
Taking place at the new Isle of Man Indoor Cricket Centre, sessions will be delivered by IoMCA coaches as follows:
For under-11s (school years 4 to 6) between 1-2.30pm, costing £45 per block; for under-13s (years 7 and 8) between 2.30-4pm costing £45; under-15s and under-17s (year 9 to year 12) between 6-8pm, costing £50.
Players will need a helmet, pads, gloves, abdominal protector and bat (and thigh pad for u15 and u17 players).
CricKids programme
Isle of Man Cricket Association will also be running CricKids sessions this year at the same venue.
The popular programme aims to provide a great first experience of cricket for boys and girls. The focus is on developing children’s movement and athletic skills, plus very basic cricket skills.
Mums, dads and family members can have valuable time with their kids as family members are encouraged to take part too.
The first CricKids block also gets underway this weekend, starting on Sunday, January 18 and continuing until Sunday, February 15.
Sessions take place between 10-10.50am and costs £25 per block, and will be delivered by IoMCA coach Sally Green. They are open to children aged between three to seven years old.
