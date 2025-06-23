Annual tourists the Marylebone Cricket Club enjoyed their trip to the island last week claiming three wins.
On Thursday the visitors beat King William’s College’s first XI after holding a coaching clinic at the Castletown school in the morning.
The following day, the MCC racked up a further two victories over Isle of Man XIs at Cronkbourne’s Tromode ground.
First to take on the MCC on Friday were the Isle of Man Development XI who lost by seven wickets.
The island youngsters struggled with the bat and were all out for only 58.
Adi Malikireddy top scored with 15 batting sensibly in partnership with Dylan Howard who scored 12.
In response the Development XI bowled well with Malikireddy continuing his wicket-taking form with 2-18 and Catherine Perry conceding only five from two overs.
In the evening’s T20, a national team XI lost by 96 runs with the MCC batting first and scoring 207-4 with Tripathi scoring an impressive 108 not out as he made the most of the quick Cronkbourne outfield.
Crosby’s Chris Langford was the pick of the Isle of Man bowlers, finishing with figures of 2-28.
The Manx bowlers were well backed up in the field with some strong fielding.
In response the Isle of Man batters stayed with the required rate but continued to lose wickets with Sam Barnett top scoring with 29 from 20 balls.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man cricket posted on Facebook: ‘Thank you to the MCC for traveling to the Isle of Man as it’s always good to challenge ourselves against different bowlers and batters from different teams.
‘Thankfully for the first time in a number of years we managed to complete the evening T20 - it was great to see all the spectators at Cronkbourne enjoying the sunshine and the cricket.
‘Thank you to Cronkbourne for preparing a wicket and hosting the games, James Quinn for umpiring and Janelle (and her many assistants) for scoring.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.