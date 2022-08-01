Peel and St John’s one win away from league title
Peel/ St John’s took advantage of the adage ‘it’s always sunny in the north’ to move back to the top of the table in the Premier League on Saturday.
However, it was a close finish in a game reduced to 25 overs because of the weather.
Ramsey batted first and run-a-ball rate through their middle order took them to an impressive 152 for five wickets.
Top scorer David Andrews hit 58 and was ably supported by Rob Webber (28) and Jenson Eve (29).
Peel’s Ollie Webster picked up three wickets for 17 runs in a five-over spell that ultimately went a long way to determining the outcome of the match.
Ramsey made Peel/ St John’s work hard for the 20 points on offer and only Eddie Beard, who hit a decisive 48 runs unbeaten from 46 balls, held the innings together.
The Saints eventually reached their target with three balls to spare thanks to an eighth-wicket partnership of 35 between Beard and Greg Miller.
Toby Poole-Wilson was the pick of the home side’s bowlers, picking up both openers including the prized wicket of Webster while Eve also picked up a brace of wickets.
With the matches between Cronkbourne and Crosby and Valkyres and Finch Hill both cancelled without a ball bowled, all the other teams each picked up five points.
l Peel’s lead heading into this weekend’s fixtures is now eight points and a win in their home game against Finch Hill on Saturday will see them clinch the title.
In the weekend’s other fixtures, Castletown host Valkyres while Cronkbourne travel to Ramsey.
