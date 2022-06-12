PSJ hit the heights with win at Finch Hill

With leaders Crosby sitting out the latest round of fixtures in the Premier League, Peel and St John’s won their game in hand at Finch Hill to move top of the table.

The home team won the toss and elected to bat in an aggressive move that saw them reach 199 for seven from their 40 overs, largely thanks to a century from opening batter Sam Barnett.

His 110 came from only 103 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

In a memorable day for the Barnett family, he was part of an opening partnership of 73 with sister Lucy.

There was also a strong middle-order partnership of 92 between Sam and Ethan Hawley (34) before Kieran Cawte clean bowled Sam Barnett, effectively ending the Finch Hill challenge.

Ollie Webster picked up three wickets including brothers Spencer and Fraser Clarke for single figures.

Spencer got his revenge by getting Webster out early in the Peel and St John’s reply but Eddie Beard and Peter Lewis put together a century partnership for the second wicket which ultimately proved decisive, with PSJ ultimately reaching their target with three overs to spare for a seven-wicket win.

The only other game in the Premier League at the weekend saw Cronkbourne defeat Ramsey to move up to third in the standings.

Cronkbourne elected to bat first and opener Nathan McAuley got them off to a good start with 76, although Ramsey managed to trap Nathan Knights early in the innings.

All rounders Nathan Williams (40) and Sam Kebbel (47 not out) provided momentum later in the innings in a challenging target of 230, despite Toby Poole-Wilson’s four wickets.