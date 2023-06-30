There were away wins for Crosby and Ramsey in the Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Premier League at the weekend.
But Peel & St John’s stay top despite not playing as they received maximum points from the conceded Castletown fixture
Crosby picked up the full 20 points available with a 77-run win against Cronkbourne at Tromode, with a half-century from George Newton and 73 from Jamie Brown.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Crosby were soon under pressure at 55-4 but Brown and Newton added 90 for the fifth wicket to steer Crosby towards a respectable total of 224.
Cronkbourne were never in the hunt with wickets falling regularly and, at one point, they were 55-6. Matt Ansell made the score respectable with 52 from only 33 balls but Cronkbourne finished well short to lose by 77 runs.
Chris Langford was the pick of the Crosby bowlers, picking up four wickets for only 10 runs.
Ramsey’s opening batsman Rob Webber hit an unbeaten century in his side’s comprehensive away win at Valkyres.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Ramsey reached 259 for the loss of only five wickets in their 40 overs.
Wicketkeeper Webber’s innings was undoubtedly the highlight but he was joined by Luke Ward for a fifth-wicket partnership of 110 which proved to be decisive.
Despite a strong batting line-up, Valkyres were only able to reach 164 with Wasim Khan top scoring with 38 and Abdul Khan contributing 34 runs.
In Division One, Crosby conceded their home match against Finch Hill to leave the latter well clear at the top.
Cronkbourne maintained second place, enjoying an away win against Ramsey, with Olie Quinn top scorer with 54. Joel Williams and Juan Domingo each picked up three wickets as Ramsey lost by 161 runs.
In Division Two, Peel’s Billy Gilbert and Archie Hatton took four wickets each in their seven-wicket win which was completed by Juan Bellando’s half-century.