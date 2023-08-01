The Isle of Man women’s national cricket team enjoyed a clean sweep in their bilateral series versus Austria at Seebarn Cricket Ground, winning all three matches.
They now head to Bucharest to face Malta, Greece and Romania in the Continental Cup.
The first game saw Austria get off to a flyer, with Priya Sabu making 61 before some disciplined bowling and improved fielding saw the IoM restrict Austria to 122.
Lucy Barnett was the pick of the bowlers with 2-7, with captain Alanya Thorpe, Bliss Murtagh - on her international debut - and Dani Murphy the other wicket takers.
A good opening partnership of 37 between Barnett and Kim Carney (10) got the Isle of Man off to a good start and a second-wicket partnership of 84 between Barnett and Ellan Cleator saw them get close to the target.
Although the Isle of Man lost a couple of quick wickets, the national team eventually ran out winners with 19 balls to spare. Barnett was top scorer with an excellent 65 from 48 balls, with Cleator’s unbeaten 30 eventually getting them over the line.
Improved bowling and fielding restricted Austria to 93 all out with all the bowlers picking up wickets and restricting the score, with Lucy Barnett picking up three wickets.
At one point the Isle of Man had Austria at 10 for three, but the Austrians fought back with captain Jo-Anne Stiglitz leading the way to eventually set the Isle of Man a target of 94.
Although Barnett and Cleator were both out early in the innings, Carney and Bekkie Webster built a good partnership based on strong running and, although wickets continued to fall, the Isle of Man edged home for a two-wicket win with two overs to spare.
The final match against Austria saw the Isle of Man chase down a target of 129 for a clean sweep in the tri-match series.
Skipper Catherine Perry and Murphy picked up a brace of wickets each as the Austrians reached their highest score in the three matches.
In reply, openers Barnett and Carney got the Isle of Man off to an excellent start with an opening partnership of 65, with Carney eventually finishing the game unbeaten on 58.
Cleator joined Carney at the crease after Barnett was out for 38 and, although Cleator was out just before the target was reached, Caitlin Henery completed the task.
The Isle of Man will finish the series with an ICC ranking position and these results will set the team up for the Continental Cup tournament in Romania with a further opportunity to move up the table.
- The Isle of Man under-13 boys team is currently in Northern Ireland where they are facing a number of northwest sides in a 13-team tournament.