The fourth round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Suntera Global Sporting League was held at Meary Veg, Santon last weekend.
The competition saw a field of 20 shooters taking part in cool, dry and overcast conditions on a day when they had the added incentive of having the Ted Gohl Highgun Trophy and Brian Faragher Handicap Cup up for grabs.
The leaders after the first stand were George Davies and Rob Corlett with perfect 10s, followed by Dave Corlett, Ben Stembridge, Michael Cross and female shooter Irene Stockil on nine.
After the second stand, there was a three-way tie for first place between Corlett, Michael and Stan Cross on 18 followed by Corlett, Andre Vishnjov and Stockil all on 17.
After stand three, the feather and son Cross duo was tying for first place on 27, with Corlett in third place on 26 followed by Jack Clague in fourth place on 25.
M. Cross was in the lead on his own after stand four on 37 points mainly thanks to hitting all 10 targets.
In joint second place all on 32 were S. Cross, Dave and Rob Corlett, with Peter Kelly next on 31 and making up the top six was junior Zack Bellhouse on 30.
After the fifth and final stand, third place in C class went to Irene Stockil on 33 points, with Vishnjov in second on 36 but winning C class with 39 points was Bellhouse.
Davies was in third place in B class on 34 points, with Jack Clague taking second place on 35 with Liam Kirkpatrick winning B class with 37 points.
There was a tie for second place in A class between Kelly and S. Cross on 41 points but winning A class and also taking the Ted Gohl Highgun Trophy with a well-shot 47 was Michael Cross.
The winner of the Brian Faragher Handicap Cup was junior Bellhouse with 61 points.
Results: Highgun 1, M. Cross 47. A Class 1, M. Cross 47; 2=, P. Kelly and S. Cross 41. B Class 1, L. Kirkpatrick 37; 2, J. Clague 35; 3, G. Davies 34. C Class 1, Z. Bellhouse 39; 2, A. Vishnjov 36; 3, I. Stockil 33.
Many thanks to everyone that helped to set up the course and clear away afterwards.
This Sunday is the Fabrizio All Round Championships over 125 targets sponsored by Giulio Fabrizio.
Time is running out to get names down for the Pro Sporting GP on July 5, the CM Partners English Skeet GP on July 7 and the Meary Veg Sporting GP on July 28. Duty officers this week are J. Cowley and M. Sweetman.
PETER KELLY