Isle of Man athlete Sarah Astin clinched another English national women's cross-country championship title at the weekend.
This marked the third time in less than two years that the Belgrave Harrier has won a national title.
In February 2023 she clinched the individual title in fantastic style and she followed that last November by being part of the three-strong Belgrave Harriers women's team (alongside sister Gemma) who won the national relay title.
On Sunday, the Onchan woman was part of the Belgrave team who retained that title at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield, this time without Gemma who has been injured this year.
Belgrave got off to a steady start with Nadine Donegan running sixth fastest in the opening leg.
Astin ran the middle leg and clocked an excellent time of nine minutes 53 seconds for her 3km run which was more than enough to move her team into the race lead.
Then it was Astin’s team-mate Kate Axford who was tasked with confirming the overall team victory which she did in style with the fastest lap time of 9.36 to clinch the impressive silverware.
Speaking afterwards, Astin commented: ‘I felt strong and kept fighting.’
