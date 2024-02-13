The presentations for both the Law Trust Cross-Country league and the championships will take place at the Manx Legion Club on Market Hill in Douglas on Friday (February 16).
Entry is free and no tickets are required.
Complimentary food will be served midway through the evening and there will be a vegetarian option.
Unlike in previous years, the presentations for both junior and senior athletes will be done together.
The format for the evening and approximate times will be as follows:6pm doors open; 6.45pm Law Trust Isle of Man Cross-Country Championships medals presentation; 7.30pm food; 8.15pm Law Trust Isle of Man Cross-Country League prize presentation; Finish at approximately 9.45 to 10pm.
All intending to attend the presentation are asked to email Andy Fox at [email protected] by this evening (Tuesday) to confirm attendance along with how many adults and children are in their group and if any want the veggie food option.