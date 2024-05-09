Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Olympic skeet championship was held at Meary Veg, Santon in dry calm but dull conditions last weekend, sponsored by Sadler Agricultural Supplies.
The leader after the first round was veteran David Clague with a well-shot 24, while in second on 22 was Michael Cross with fellow veteran Dave Corlett third on 20.
Cross was the new leader after the second round with a running total of 45, with Clague second on 42 and Corlett still third on 41.
It was still the same order after the third round with Cross on 66, Clague on 64 and Corlett on 60 followed by Jeff Corkill and Giulio Fabrizio in joint fourth on 56.
After the fourth round, Ted Davis finished fourth on 75, with Corkill taking third on 77 points. But there was a tie for first place between Clague and Cross who both finished after the 100 on 85 so a sudden death shoot-off was required to find a winner.
Clague shot first and hit three of his four targets, as did Cross. In the second batch of four Clague scored two and Cross did likewise, but in the final two pairs Clague missed three to Cross's two so the latter was crowned the new Isle of Man Olympic skeet champion.
Results: 1, M. Cross 22, 23, 21, 19=85+7; 2, D. Clague 24, 18, 22, 21=85+6; 3, J. Corkill 19, 17, 20, 21=77; 4, T. Davis 18, 15, 21, 21=75; 5=, S. Cross 18, 19, 18, 19=74 and D. Corlett 20, 21, 19, 14=74.
This Sunday is the third round of the Suntera Global Sporting League. Duty officers this week are B. Faragher and W. Rand.
PETER KELLY