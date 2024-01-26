There was no shortage of goals in the first round in the weekend’s Men’s and Women’s Cup and Plate fixtures.
In the Men’s Cup, despite a positive first half Athena Healthcare Harlequins A had a tough weekend losing out 8-0 to a clinical Motorworx Valkyrs A.
The second fixture in this competition saw an equally one-sided affair with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A defeating their club-mates, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B 13-2.
In the Women’s Cup, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A just beat out Athena Healthcare Harlequins A 2-1 in a highly competitive game.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A showed their class with a convincing 6-0 victory over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
A tier down in the plate competition teams from Division One and Two face off. For the first game in the Men’s Plate, Canaccord Genuity Vikings B came away with a narrow 2-1 victory over Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
A goal-fest of a game saw Exceed Business Services Ramsey A beat Motorworx Valkyrs B 5-4 in a thrilling fixture.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings C kept a clean sheet and scored five in their game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
The match between Exceed Business Services Ramsey B and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B was a walkover for the southern side.
In the women’s half of the plate the second Ramsey Crookall Bacchas inter-club derby saw the B side defeat the C side 7-1.
A tightly contested game between Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and Exceed Business Services Ramsey A ended in a 2-0 defeat for the northern club.
There was also league action in the Women’s Division Two on Saturday with another club derby, this time between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown’s D and E teams which the former won 2-0.
There were plenty of goals in the Under-15s League at the weekend, first of all in an exciting 3-3 draw between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres and Motorworx Valkyrs.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins defeated Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals 4-2.
Rounding out the weekend for the local sides Ramsey Crookall Bacchas defeated Canaccord Genuity Vikings 8-0.