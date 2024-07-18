The conclusion of the Hearing Solutions-sponsored men’s over-60s bowls leagues has led to a gap this week for presentations and the Over-60s Championship (report to follow).
This gives us a chance to look forward to the rest of the season which is made up of the Ismay and Mini Cup quarter-finals today (Friday) and next Tuesday, plus the Tower Insurance Cup which begins on Wednesday, July 24.
In the Ismay and Mini Cup quarter-finals, these matches are played on a home and away basis with the teams with the best aggregate score going through to the semi-finals.
In the Ismay Cup which is for Division One teams, the match between Peel Sunset A against South Ramsey A will be a tough cup tie as the westerners finished third in the league, while the northerners ended three places behind them in sixth.
Your correspondent predicts that the westerners will win on their own green but may struggle on the South Ramsey green, therefore this could end up being decided on chalks.
Port St Mary A have the unenviable job of facing league champions Onchan A and it's likely that the southerners will find the champions too strong for them.
Onchan C face Douglas A who were runners-up in Division One and the latter side should come though this to reach the semis, while finally Castletown A will be looking to get a good result at the Crofts in the first leg to make life a little easier for them in the return fixture.
In the Mini Cup which is for Division Two teams, Ballaugh A play Port St Mary B and I have to say that the Ballaugh men must start as favourites to win this.
The next match is between North Ramsey B - who finished eighth in the league - and Douglas B who finished one place behind them.
With the first fixture being played at Mooragh Park, the North Ramsey side will be looking to take an advantage on games with them to the Villa next week.
Division Two champions Ballaugh B should be too strong for Finch Hill B and finally Peel Sunset B and Port Erin could be a close encounter but I just fancy the southerners to squeeze through in this one.
Next week’s report will look at the Tower Insurance Cup in more detail - once more it is played in four groups, with the winner of each group going through to the semi-finals on Thursday, September 19.
NORMAN KNEEN