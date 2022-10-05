Cup, Plate and Bowl competitions begin this weekend
Manx Hockey Association’s 2022-23 Cup, Plate and Bowl competitions get underway this weekend.
Cup
In the Cup, the first match of the day at the NSC - where all cup games will be - is Castletown Celts versus Bacchas B.
With Celts’ great start to the season and previous win over Bacchas, you would have to be confident of them going through into the next round.
Vikings A face a repeat of last year when they play their very own B team - not an ideal situation you want to have in a first round but the first string should solidify their place in the semi-finals.
Ramsey have a bye through to semis, while in the final game Bacchas A take on Valkyrs A for the first time this season. With Valkyrs having not entered a B team, they will be able to draw on those players.
Both teams have not dropped a point so far this season, therefore this will be an exciting first-round clash in prospect at the NSC from 2pm.
Plate
The Plate has thrown up three tasty draws this Saturday.
Although Valkyrs C lead the way in Mixed Division One, they only just beat bottom side Vikings C 2-1 last weekend which shows this Plate competition could be wide open on the day.
Bacchas C versus Vikings D has an end-to-end game written all over it and could go all the way to penalty strokes.
Southerners found their scoring form last Saturday and will hope to take this into the tie with Valkyrs C who have been bagging plenty themselves.
The last game will see Harlequins start as favourites up against Vikings C. In the first round of league games Quins recorded a convincing win but since then Vikings C have started to find their feet and gain a bit of momentum.
Bowl
In the Bowl, the two favourites from Division Three, Bacchas Colts and Harlequins B, have been kept apart and will take on Division Two sides Ramsey Rookies and Valkyrs D respectively.
Therefore they will look to secure places in the next round and stay in opposite halves of the draw.
Vikings E take on Cushags who they played last week. If they have the same sides out as the previous meeting, you would have to plug for Vikings to go through.
The last game sees Ravens go up against Cammags which, looking at the current league standings, would make for a fabulous final so it’s a shame they have drawn each other in the first round.
Whoever takes this game will be favourites for the Bowl competition going forward.
Leagues
In the under-15s mixed league, the big game of the day sees second place take on third at the NSC at 3.30pm, Vikings against Bacchas.
Both teams have been in fine form and showcasing the quality of the players coming through.
Elsewhere, Quins look to be big favourites in their game against Castletown Sharks, while there’s also a midtable battle out in Peel between Ramsey v Sabres.
Manx Hockey Association fixtures
for Saturday, October 8.
MHA Cup round one
11.05am Bacchas B v Castletown Celts
@ the NSC
12.35pmVikings A v Vikings B
@ the NSC
2.05pm Valkyrs A v Bacchas A
@ the NSC
Ramsey A have a bye
MHA Plate round one
12.35pm Bacchas C v Vikings D
@ RGS
2.05pmCastletown Southerners
v Valkyrs C @ RGS
3.35pm Harlequins A v Vikings C
@ RGS
MHA Bowl round one
11.05amRamsey Ravens
v Castletown Cammags @ QEII
12.35pm Valkyrs D v Harlequins B
@ QEII
2.05pm Vikings E v Castletown Cushags
@ QEII
3.35pm Bacchas Colts v Ramsey Rookies
@ QEII
Under-15s Mixed League
11.05am Ramsey Rogues & Rascals
v Castletown Sabres @ CRHS
12.35pm Harlequins v Castletown Sharks
@ CRHS
3.35pm Bacchas v Vikings
@ the NSC
Sunday, October 9:
Junior England Hockey
Championship Tier 2
2.45pmIsle of Man U18 Girls
v Bowden U18 Girls
@Bowden HC
3pmIsle of Man U16 Boys
v Chester U16 Boys
@ Neston HC
