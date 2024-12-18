Isle of Man cyclist Matty Bostock returned to the track at the weekend to represent Great Britain.
The 27-year-old Commonwealth Games rider from Glen Vine was competing in the Troféu Internacional de Pista Alves Barbosa in Portugal, a UCI-affiliated event.
The Manxman racked up no fewer than four podium finishes from the five races that he contested throughout the meeting in the western city of Anadia.
It proved to be an impressive weekend for Bocky, as he won one of the races to grace the top step of the podium.
On top of that, the Ribble Rebellion rider was third in the scratch race final, third in the Madison final alongside Fin Tarling and eighth in the points final.