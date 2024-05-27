Max Walker rounded off an excellent week by clinching victory in the penultimate stage of the Tour of Japan over the weekend.
The Astana Qazaqstan development team rider was once again in imperious form as he won the seventh stage of the race by sprinting clear of two fellow breakaway companions.
The stage was 107 kilometres in length and was held in Sagamihara, a city in the suburbs of Tokyo.
Speaking to Astana’s official website, the 22 year old from Douglas said: ‘The stage started super fast with lots of attacks. The team did a great job of being present in all the dangerous moves throughout the race.
‘With around 20 kilometres to go the break only had 10 seconds, so I decided to attack on a small drag.
‘I then found myself in a group of six or seven for a couple of kilometres before attacking again, narrowing the group down to myself and two others.
‘The three of us worked well together throughout the final lap and in the small climb to the line I was able to sprint to victory.
‘I feel really happy to get my second win of the week and the team’s third. The support from the riders and staff has been super all the week.’
The victory added to his win in the opening prologue earlier in the week and overall these results ensured that the Manxman finished 22nd in the overall general classification, a lofty fourth in the points class and seventh in the king of the mountains competition.