Two of the island’s rising cycling stars have switched teams in the off-season.
Ruby Oakes and Zac Walker have both made the move to a new outfit for the 2025 campaign.
Eighteen-year-old Oakes has spent the past two seasons forging a name for herself in the ranks of Shibden Hopetech Apex, notably finishing an impressive second place in this year’s edition of the CAMS Yorkshire Classic and picking up two bronze medals in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.
Now the Manx teenager is making the move to DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK, a British women's UCI continental team.
Speaking about the switch, Oates commented: ‘I’ve raced against DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK for the last two years and have been really impressed at how well organised they are in races and the strength of the riders.
‘I can’t wait to learn from the older and more established riders who can support my development and I hope to also contribute to successes.
‘I tried beating them on my own, realised I couldn’t, so I joined them!’
In a statement on their official website, DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK said: ‘Welcome to the youngest member of our 2025 squad, Ruby. She’ll be stepping up into the under-23 ranks and we can’t wait to support her.
‘She’s raced consistently in the UK and abroad over the past few years, including finishing sixth at Gent-Wevelgem junior women’s race, eighth on GC at Rás na mBan and a series of strong results in the UK National Road Series.
‘She can’t wait to get stuck into racing, and is incredibly motivated to learn and progress throughout 202.’
Also switching teams is Walker who has moved from the Italian continental outfit Rime Drali to AVC Aix-en-Provence in France.
The young Manxman recently competed in the Tour of Southland in New Zealand where he ended the eight-day event in 31st place overall, finishing an impressive sixth on stage four.
He was also an excellent fourth in the sprints competition and fifth in the kings of the mountains class.
Walker has had a busy year with Rime Drali, notably riding in the Giro d'Italia Next Gen during the summer when he finished 41st in the general classification.
In the team announcement on their official website, AVCA described him as a ‘British hopeful from the Italian continental team Rime Drali.
‘He was ninth at the last junior world championship who could well be the little sensation of the 100th Aix season on the continental plateau alongside his three other compatriots already in the saddle at the AVCA.’