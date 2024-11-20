Isle of Man cyclist Sam Brand has signed a contract extension with Team Novo Nordisk.
The 33-year-old from Peel will continue his journey with the world’s first all-diabetic professional cycling team into a ninth season, having joined in 2017.
Novo Nordisk’s roster for the 2025 campaign was confirmed recently and, while there are five changes to the line-up from the 2024 campaign, Brand’s consistently good performances throughout the year have been rewarded with another contract.
These included strong rides in the Tour of Hainan, the Tour of Estonia and the Tour of Slovakia among others.
Team general manager Vassili Davidenko commented: ‘We’re very excited and full of anticipation for the new season. Making changes is never easy, but it is part of professional sport and an important aspect of progression and building for the future. Investing in young talent is a cornerstone in the history of Team Novo Nordisk and something we believe in.
‘We’re always trying to find the right balance. There’s a lot of responsibility on our shoulders and our experienced riders need to show our younger athletes that what is expected of us is more than racing.
‘All our team members are ambassadors for the global diabetes community and with that comes an obligation to consistently try to be the best you can be, from competing to glucose management.
‘We expect the highest level, and this will not change going forward. Year on year we are trying to provide the right platform and support for athletes with type one diabetes to succeed in elite competition.
‘That means hard work from everyone in the team, a family thrives with togetherness and after 11 successful years with Novo Nordisk a family is what we have become.’