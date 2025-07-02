The Cycle 360 Two-day Enduro MTB race took place recently and formed the third round of the British National Enduro Series.
Hosted by Manx MTB Enduro, the annual race was based in the central cluster of Manx plantations, which conveniently are home to the steepest and most interesting trail features in the island.
A field of 130 competitors were faced with two days of practising the 10 unique stages, then the two big race days of 40km.
Manx MTB Enduro has constantly evolved the two-day event and the route. This year was no exception and huge changes were taken on by the Dingbat dig crew who stepped up at short notice to fix all 10 stages which had been blocked with the severe winter storms.
New sections of trail in Slieau Whallian had to be constructed around fallen trees, the new features kept racers on their toes as they had to relearn the trails - all competitors appreciated the effort taken to complete the route in time for the race.
The event provided a varied blend of challenging trails, reputed to be the most technical of the British rounds.
The Saturday took the riders straight up Slieau Whallian onto the new build for a quick warm-up before heading to King’s Forest for the toughest stage in the island, ‘EWS Greeba’ which claimed a few mechanicals, bumps and bruises.
Then over to Arrasey for two fun stages, before heading back over the hills to Slieau Whallian for a fast descent down Witches' Hill into the finish arena for some cool beer and a burrito.
Day two began on the ‘Kingcouver’ trail in King's Forest, the stage notorious for steep drops, slippery mud and huge rock slabs is always a physical test for even the best riders.
The top racers revelled in the tech, while the less able hit the deck and cursed, yet everybody got down this epic stage.
The route headed north to Eairy Beg Plantation for some flowy and more pedally stages, then west back over to Arrasey and finishing finally once more on to Slieau Whallian for another challenging tech fest on ‘Witches Hips’.
With whoops, hollers and cowbells ringing, the field navigated the lower slopes through the much feared ‘Chaos Corners’.
Everybody gathered down at the bottom of the finish field for more complimentary beer and chicken burritos with the tunes on as the racers launched off the final jump into the finish field.
Racers on the podium received prizes provided by local bike shop Cycle 360, fizz for the top five, Orange Bikes kindly sponsored the ‘dedicated trail digger ’ prize and a new bike frame was awarded to all-round good guy and trail guru Del McNutt who was genuinely shocked when his name was read out.
The under-15s were dominated by up-and-coming Manx rider Oliver Kennington who was comfortably ahead of Charlie Russell, with another young local Milo Gavin-Kneen in third.
The under-18 men’s class saw Englishman Haris Meikle take the top step from Joe Carpenter, with George Cawdell taking a superb third.
As expected, Orange Factory racing Manx man Isaac Batty had a clear victory in the under-21s, while UK rider Cameron Jackson was a solid second followed by his pal Henry Stephenson.
The super competitive senior men’s class was again won by series leader Liam Clement, followed by Scotsman Hunter McCrone and then Isle of Man regular Wil Westgarth rounding off the top three.
Steven Baldock took a convincing victory in the masters, more than three minutes ahead of second-placed local Tom ‘Tweeks’ Dawson and third all the way from Aberdeen was Matthew Hale.
The 2024 British enduro champion Kyle Hayes enjoyed the Manx trails again and put together another convincing win in the veterans, followed by Andrew Lockhead and Chris Dixon in third.
The popular grand vets male category was won by Scotsman Darren Scott, with Graham Sheldon second and a huge effort from hardtail racer Ian Atkinson in third.
The super grand vet class (the guys that really should know better) was taken by the ever youthful Phil Fallows, followed in by ex-motocross and moto enduro rider Sean Skillicorn, with super smiley local Michael Shipsides completing the podium.
The under-21 women’s class was dominated by Hope Tech rider Charlotte Kay: her first time in the island didn’t slow her down and she took a convincing victory over her close pal Hollie Vayro, with local rider Sapphire Ascroft third this year.
Deeside MTB rider Katie May took the win in the senior women’s class, while Sarah Morgan was victorious in the women’s masters class.
In the popular e-bike class, Whyte Bikes rider Sam Shucksmith triumphed ahead of fast local Olly Megson. The latter had the consolation of fastest on day two, but it wasn’t enough to combat Shucksmith’s first day’s consistency. Third place was Carl Walker.
For the overall, Limitless Cycle/Orange Racing rider Isaac Batty once again showed he’s the man of the moment with a comfortable advantage of 36 seconds advantage over Liam Clement, who was in turn 12 seconds ahead of Cameron Jackson in third.
The women’s overall was a repeat of the under-21s result as Hope Tech rider Charlotte Kay had a cracking ride to take the top step, with Hollie Vayro one min 37 seconds behind and third was Sapphire Ascroft a further three minutes back.
The fourth year in a row of hosting a round of the British National Enduro Series, the Manx MTB Enduro is a firm favourite and also one of the most challenging. Many of the riders will be back again for next year’s event, which is going to be bigger and better.
Organisers would like to thank the sponsors, Cycle 360 and Orange Bikes. A big thanks is also extended to Bear and Ben Collins for organising the event, Event Fire and Medical Services, DEFA, Green Island Coffee, Dingbat dig crew, Roots coffee shop, the marking out team and all the marshals for their long hours of dedicated work.
MANX MTB ENDURO
