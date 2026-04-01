The 2026 Manx Mud downhill mountain biking season got off to an electric start at Arrasey Plantation on Saturday.
The opening round of the Limitless Cycles and Bikestyle IoM-sponsored series saw a field of 76 competitors entered across all categories.
It proved to be an action-filled day in tricky and physically demanding racing conditions.
Isaac Batty continued his winning form in what was a tightly-fought contest. His smooth, controlled ride stopped the clock at 57.2 seconds, the quickest run of the day.
He was pushed by 2025 series champion Callum Purves who claimed second in 58.4s, only 1.2 seconds adrift, while Max Hitchen in his first year of expert competition completed the Expert podium with a strong performance and time of 59.7second run.
Hitchen with two consistent race runs would also take the early series lead at the end day’s proceedings.
The depth of competition in the top class was underlined by the fact that the top four riders all broke the one-minute barrier, with Joey Huyton narrowly missing the podium after recording a time of 1:00.2.
Strong performances were on show across all categories. In the e-bike class, debutant Jaye Birchall led the way in 1:01.5, followed by Craig Norrey on 1:03.1 and Ben Hardy close behind on 1:03.3.
The junior class saw Joseph Cannan take his debut win with a 1:04.2 run, ahead of first year junior Freddie Fargher (1:05.2) and Elijah Bradley (1:05.6).
In the sport category, Jonah Shaw emerged victorious with a time of 1:07.5, edging out Billy McKivett and Will Harrison in a closely-fought contest.
Veterans racing delivered equally competitive action, with Neil Kenna posting the fastest time in the 40+ category at 1:05.7, ahead of David Kennington and Russ Moore.
In the female category, Coral Heginbotham led the field with a time of 1:13.7, followed by Emily Bridson and Kasey Corrin.
The Rippers (12–14) class showcased the next generation of talent as Louie Phillips set the pace with a 1:10.9 run, chased by Cameron Kyle (1:13.9) and Finley Killian Yates (1:16.4) in his first race.
With fast runs, tight margins and standout performances across every category, round one delivered an exciting opening for the 2026 season.
Attention now turns to round two on Saturday, April 25 where early championship momentum will be firmly on the line.
- The MVW road race was called off on Sunday because of the poor weather forecast. It is hoped that the Bikestyle Strikes Back race can now be run on Bank Holiday Monday, May 4.
- The Nick Corkill road race a fortnight earlier was also postponed until later in the season.
- MVW’s Spring Series fires into life next Wednesday, with round two on Wednesday, April 15.
YOUTHS OFF-ISLAND
Rounds one and two of the ACU TrialGB Youth Championship takes place this weekend at the Bob MacGregor Trials Park in Dunlop, Scotland.
Clodagh Higgins is in the Trial2Y Foundation Girls’ class; Alessandra Beaumont – Trial3Y Girls’; Harry Luton, Spencer Richardson and Harvey Caine – all Trial 4Y Debutant Boys’ class.
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