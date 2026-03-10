The Parishes Sportive ride on Sunday saw 103 riders set off from Douglas in glorious sunshine to tackle either the full 17 Parishes route of 72 miles, or a cut-down 52-mile course.
Riders on both routes converged at Kirk Michael Fire Station where there was the opportunity take a break for hot drinks and cake from Hospice Isle of Man’s ‘Care for a Drink’ coffee van and to replenish pockets and bottles from the feed station.
The event was promoted by Ellan Vannin Cycling Club in aid of Hospice Isle of Man with more than £1,000 being raised for the charity, benefitting from generous support of Bikestyle and Noa Bakehouse.
Club chairman, Richard Fletcher, expressed his gratitude to Gavin, Mike and Rob at Bikestyle for hosting the sign-on and fuelling the riders at the start, and to Miles, Richard and Jess at Noa for greeting the finishers with hot drinks, toast and cakes at the finish.
Also, to station officer Alan Brew of Kirk Michael Fire Station, Susan Everitt at the feed station and ‘sweeper’ Ken Corlett for ensuring all the riders were accounted for.
To further boost funds, Bikestyle also provided a Muc-Off Ultimate Valet Kit, worth over £100, for the raffle. The lucky winner was Gary Quirk of Peel.
As a non-competitive event, the riders’ times, which will include that spent at the Kirk Michael feed stop, will be published in alphabetical order on the club’s website www.ellanvannin.cc
Entries for the Nick Corkill Memorial Handicap Road Race closed at midnight on Tuesday. Phone Richard Fletcher on (07624) 329999 if you are available to help on the day.
