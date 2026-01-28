Isle of Man cyclist Matty Bostock has been named in the Great Britain squad for the forthcoming UEC Track Elite European Championships.
The prestigious event will take place in Konya, Turkey and gets underway this Sunday (February 1), continuing until next Thursday, February 5.
Bocky has been included in the 23-strong squad that will represent GB in the first major event of the 2026 season.
Having returned to the GB track team earlier last year, the 28-year-old from Glen Vine will compete in the men’s endurance squad at the event in Turkey.
GB cycling team performance director Stephen Park CBE, said: ‘We will be kicking off the 2026 international track season with a stacked line-up of proven champions, as well as a chance for some of our younger talent to get their first outing in the elite ranks.
‘We know Konya is a fast track, with a high chance of a repeat of the incredible scenes shown by Matt Richardson in his double world record break of last summer, but this time elevated by the electricity of a competition crowd.
‘Moving ever closer to LA [Olympic] Games, our experienced riders are raring to go and showcase the results of their winter training, suss out the competition and come home with the first silverware of the year.
‘Meanwhile, some new faces will add a new energy and dynamic to the team, showcasing that the performance pathway continues to be successful in identifying and nurturing the best of British talent.’
