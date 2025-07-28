Matt Bostock won the final round of British Cycling’s National Circuit Series in south Devon on Friday evening.
Having also won the Sheffield Grand Prix nine days earlier, the Glen Vine man was again on excellent sprinting form at the picturesque seaside town of Dawlish, 12 miles south of Exeter.
Navigating a fast, technical circuit in front of a massive, enthusiastic crowd, Bostock took the win in a 40-rider bunch sprint by a distance of half a bike’s length from Frank Longstaff (DAS-Richardson) and series winner Thomas Armstrong (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli).
Bocky was runner-up in the Colne Grand Prix three days earlier, having gained another second in the Otley Grand Prix on July 2 and sixth in the nearby Ilkley GP on July 4.
